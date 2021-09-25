The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned its sixth win of the season thanks to a 7-0 win over Ashland Sept. 18.
“The team played very well,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “The passing and communication were great, they played like they were having a lot of fun. The team chemistry continues to improve as the season develops and the players are improving their game each time they step on the field.”
It was the third shutout win for the Blackhawks (6-1-2 overall) and fourth overall.
Will Kroening and Davis Paulson were Baldwin-Woodville’s offense as Kroening scored four goals and Paulson added three.
Second half play carries B-W over Altoona
The Blackhawks saw Altoona/Fall Creek for the second time this season on Sept. 16.
After posting a 10-0 win Aug. 31, B-W found themselves up only 2-1 at intermission. The second half was more in Baldwin-Woodville’s favor and as a result, it earned another win.
“We played a much better second half than the first half,” Franey said, reflecting on the 5-1 score. “In the first half, we weren’t communicating very well, and our passing was not up to standard. We came together and finished strong in the second half, scoring three of our five goals and not allowing Altoona to score any.
“Altoona improved greatly from the first time we played them earlier in the season. I’m proud of our team to overcome the rough start and end with a solid win.”
Communication breakdown costs win against Somerset
Baldwin-Woodville was in control for most of the game against Somerset Sept. 13.
Not all of it, however.
“Our communication broke down a few times during the game and allowed Somerset to come back and tie toward the end,” B-W coach Nathan Franey stated.
The final was 2-2.
Davis Paulsen and Will Kroening scored the Blackhawk goals.
