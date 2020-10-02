The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team earned its first win of the season, a 5-1 win over St. Croix Central on Sept. 21.
“The St. Croix Central game was a great performance by the whole team,” said B-W coach Nathan Franey. “The team was clicking on all cylinders and very few mistakes were made. The team was able to spread the ball around more than the last two games. We had four different players contribute to our five goals.”
The Blackhawks started out its season with two losses – a 3-0 defeat to New Richmond Sept. 15 and a 5-1 fall to Osceola Sept. 17.
“New Richmond has always been one of our hardest opponents,” Franey explained. “I’m proud of the team for keeping it close. The last time we played them, we lost 6-0, so we have shown improvement. One big reason we were able to keep it close was because of our goalkeeper Tyler Smigla, who had over 30 saves.”
As for Osceola, Franey likes his team’s chances in the rematch.
“The team fought hard until the end,” he said. “We learned a lot from that game and expect a different result next time we play them.”
