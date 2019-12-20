Boys hoops rout Amery to earn first conference win

The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned its first Middle Border Conference win in a big way Tuesday at Amery.
The Blackhawks jumped out to a 38-18 halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way for a 78-39 win.
Keegan Ofstie led four B-W players in double figures with 15 points and six rebounds. Ross Roemhild added 12 points – all on three pointers – and four rebounds. Dylan Karau tossed in 11 points and six rebounds, while Hunter Clausen scored. Thomas Albrightson pulled down five rebounds.
“We were very balanced, having four double-digit scorers and eight others who scored as well,” said Blackhawk coach Jeremy Nygaard. “Most impressively, in my mind, is that we assisted on 27 of our 30 field goals…Tuesday night was a great example of what happens when we move the ball, attack and distribute. It opens up a lot of opportunities and our perimeter shooters were able to get rolling.”
B-W is now 1-2 in the Middle Border and 2-3 overall.
“Our strength of schedule through our first four games was extremely high (combined records of teams that beat B-W is 11-2) and that is going to pay dividends later in the season,” Nygaard said.
In other Tuesday sports action
New Richmond boys hockey prevailed 3-2 in overtime against Baldwin-Woodville. “We started fast and controlled the play for much of the first period,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “In the second period, we took a handful of penalties which interrupted the flow of the game...Unfortunately, we lost on a hand pass in overtime which was a disappointing result for an entertaining hockey game between two teams that worked extremely hard.” No individual stats were found online. B-W is 1-4-1 on the season.
The B-W girls basketball team went into intermission with a six-point lead against Bloomer, but was unable to hold it, as the Bloomer came back in the second half for the 43-37 win. B-W falls to 0-3 in the Middle Border and 1-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.