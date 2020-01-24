The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team is now over .500 for the first time this year thanks to a 59-46 victory over Osceola Jan. 21.
The Blackhawks improved to 3-3 in the Middle Border Conference and 7-6 overall. B-W has now won three of the last four games.
“It took us awhile to get going offensively, but we found our groove and was able to build a 20-8 lead,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard.
B-W was led by the trio of Warick Weyer, Cameron Thompson and Dylan Karau. Weyer finished with a team-high 19 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“Warick is still working off the rust from an ankle sprain that kept him out for a month,” said Nygaard. “But showed flashes of his old self. He finished around the basket and made five of six free throws.”
Thompson contributed 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“He gets to the rack, gets to the line and makes timely perimeter shots,” Nygaard said.
Karau added 15 points and three blocked shots.
“He also does a great job impacting shots with his length and handles the ball really well for a guy his size,” Nygaard said.
Zach Nilssen added eight rebounds, while Ross Roemhild dished out three assists.
“Osceola competed really hard and wouldn’t let us pull away,” Nygaard said.
