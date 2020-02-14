The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team went into halftime Tuesday night against Barron down by four.
“We started sluggish and didn’t get a lot of great looks early,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “…Had a number of shots go halfway down and come back out. Defensively, we started out pretty well and did a pretty good job overall of limiting them to one shot. The score was still in the single digits halfway through the first half, which was partly due to us missing shots and partly a credit to them for dictating a slower tempo…Not necessarily how we want to play.”
Things went the Blackhawks’ way in the second half as they outscored the Bears 38-26, resulting in their third straight win, 56-48.
“We made more plays down the stretch and made eight out of eight free throws in the last minute and a half to push the lead to 11,” Nygaard added.
Dylan Karau led B-W in scoring with 14 points, including hitting three-pointers on the Blackhawks’ first two possession of the second half. Keegan Ofstie added 12 and pulled down five rebounds. Ross Roemhild finished with seven points, five rebounds and four steals, while Warick Weyer and Hunter Clausen each contributed six.
“Everyone made a positive contribution in the second half,” Nygaard said. “Zach Nilssen continues to play his role really well – asked to guard the opposing team’s best post player, get a bunch of rebounds and be a playmaker on offense.” He finished with seven rebounds and seven assists.
In addition to the three-game winning streak, which is the longest of the season, B-W (10-8 overall) has also won five of its last seven games.
