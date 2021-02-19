Boys hoops end regular season with two losses

The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team ended the regular season with two losses.
On Feb. 11, New Richmond used a 42-point first half to defeat the Blackhawks 80-61. It’s the second most points B-W has given up this year.
Dylan Karau led Baldwin-Woodville with 19 points. Keegan Ofstie added a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cam Thompson chipped in with nine points. Eli Coenen finished with six points, five rebounds and five assists.
C.J. Campbell and Ben Wacker combined for 56 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers. They shot a combined 24-for-36 from the field.
New Richmond enjoyed a 40-28 rebounding advantage along with recording 10 steals to B-W’s two.
B-W started its week with a 69-45 loss to Prescott Feb. 9.
Cam Thompson led the Blackhawks with 18 points, four rebounds. Eli Coenen recorded 10 points. Keegan Ofstie added six points, six rebounds and three assists.
Jordan Malmlov led three Cardinals in double figures with 24 points. Dallas Wallin added 17 points and seven rebounds. Teddy Huppert recorded a double double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Blackhawks were again outrebounded, this time by a 35-24 margin. They also committed 11 more turnovers than Prescott. The Cardinals finished with 16 steals compared to B-W’s three.
The Blackhawks finished the regular season with a 9-10 record. B-W hosted Ellsworth Tuesday night in the first round of the sectionals. If they win, they travel to top seeded Altoona 7 p.m. Friday.
