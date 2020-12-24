The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team finally got its season started last week.
In its opener, the Blackhawks traveled to Ellsworth Dec. 17, got off to a slow start and never recovered, losing 63-41.
B-W went into intermission down 35-11. They rebounded in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by two.
Caleb Lokker and Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with seven points each. Cam Thompson added six. Keegan Ofstie pulled down six rebounds. B-W struggled from three-point range, finishing 3-for-17.
Mason Anderson led the Panthers with 28 points, while Jack Janke added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The next night, B-W traveled to Somerset to face a Spartan team, which was already playing its seventh game.
Three Spartans landed in double figures leading the way for a 68-52 victory.
Dylan Karau led B-W with 16 points. Collin Fritts had 11 points. Keegan Ofstie tossed in nine and seven rebounds. Cam Thompson scored eight. Eli Coenen added five points and seven rebounds.
Tate Pitcher, Trae Kreibich and Melvin Medina Ortiz led the Spartans with 12 points each.
B-W is now 0-2 on the season. They travel to St. Croix Falls 7:15 p.m. Dec. 29.
