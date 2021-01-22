The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team earned two wins last week.
On Jan. 14, the Blackhawks routed Elk Mound 58-36. What was a nine-point game at halftime, B-W limited the Mounders to 10 points in the second half.
Dylan Karau led three B-W players in double figures with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocked shots.
Cam Thompson scored 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in only 17 mintues of action. Keegan Ofstie had a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Collin Fritts finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Blackhawks outrebounded Elk Mound 32-16 and dished out 14 assists to the Mounders’ six.
B-W started the week with a 53-43 victory over Osceola Jan. 11.
The Blackhawks pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Chieftains 36-25.
Keegan Ofstie led Baldwin-Woodville with 17 points and eight rebounds. Collin Fritts chipped in with 13 points. Dylan Karau added 11 points, four rebounds and six blocked shots. Cam Thompson added nine points.
The Blackhawks are now 4-6 overall. They host first place St. Croix Central 7 p.m., Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.