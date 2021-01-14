Balance led the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team to a 65-35 victory over Amery Jan. 7.
The Blackhawks had four players score between eight and 11 points.
Keegan Ofstie led B-W with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Cam Thompson had 10 points. Cal Smith hit three three-pointers in six minutes of action to finish with nine points. Eli Coenen tossed in eight points.
Logan Fedie added five rebounds; Ian Peterson dished out three assists and Caleb Lokker recorded three steals.
Baldwin-Woodville finished 9-for-20 from three-point range. They had 14 assists.
The Blackhawks also outrebounded Amery 28-21.
B-W started the week with a 76-68 loss to New Richmond Jan. 5.
Dylan Karau led the Blackhawks with 20 points and seven rebounds. Collin Fritts tossed in 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Cam Thompson scored 14 points and eight rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie added 10 points, four rebounds and five assists. Eli Coenen contributed 10 points and five rebounds.
B-W ended the week falling 52-48 to first-place St. Croix Central Jan. 8.
Dylan Karau and Cam Thompson led the Blackhawks with 14 points each. Karau added five rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots. Collin Fritts added eight points and four rebounds. Keegan Ofstie tossed in eight points and 10 rebounds. Logan Fedie and Eli Coenen scored two points each.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 2-6 on the year. They host Prescott 7 p.m., Jan. 19.
