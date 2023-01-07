Boys hockey wins three games in three days

The power play carried the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team to a 3-1 win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell Dec. 30.
The Hawks went 3-for-6 on the special teams with goals coming from Dawson Veenendaal, Gavin Sell and Ryan Boeseneilers.
“We really wanted to set the tone early which I think we did even though we weren’t able to score until the second period,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “We spent a majority of the first and second period in the offensive zone which ultimately led to RAM taking a couple of penalties.”
Blake Lokken assisted on two of those goals with Dawson Veenendaal, Boeseneilers, Brennen Sanders and Rhett Schweitzer tallying one each.
“The third period looked like it was a third game in three days,” Trickle added. “We made some mental and physical mistakes, but we were happy to pick up a conference and section win against a solid RAM team.”
B-W outshout RAM 35-14 with Brian Woehrle recording 13 saves to earn the win.
“We felt like Davis Paulsen, Gavin Sell, and Sawyer Brunclik played their best games of the year,” Trickle concluded.
Baldwin-Woodville improved to 2-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall.
B-W 6, Red Wing 0
A complete game carried the Hawks to the River Bend Holiday Classic Championship Dec. 29.
“As a Wisconsin team, you’re not really supposed to go to Minnesota and win a four-team tournament, so it was nice to walk away with some hardware,” Trickle continued.
Schweitzer scored two goals for the Hawks as Sanders, Lokken, Paulsen and Dawson Veenendaal tallied the rest.
“I thought our speed and commitment of going to the net for second chance opportunities really stuck out in the game,” Trickle added. “We were able to limit Red Wing’s opportunities from the high danger scoring areas and did a good job around our net when they did have chances.”
Gavin Finstad and Lokken posted two assists each. Jerome Dietzman, Sell, Dawson Veenendaal, Paulsen and Boeseneilers, Brody Everts and Schweitzer finished with one assist each.
Landon Veenendaal posted 19 saves to earn his first career shutout.
“It’s awesome to see twin brothers have such big achievements on the same night,” Trickle added, referring to Dawson’s and Lawson’s big nights.
B-W 7, Fairmont 3
It was a tale of two games for Baldwin-Woodville against Fairmont in the opening game of the River Bend Holiday Classic Dec. 28.
The Cardinals raced out to a 3-1 lead after the game’s first 24 minutes as Beau Becker scored all three goals.
Sell started the comeback with an even strength goal at the 7 minute, 30 second mark of the second period with Lokken and Majr Cook on the assist. Schweitzer then tied the game at 3, with Finstad and Sanders on the assists.
That set the stage for a dominant B-W third period.
“The third period was one of our best periods of the year so that’s a credit to the players for their effort and energy,” Trickle said.
B-W scored four goals and outshot the Cardinals 20-1. Schweitzer scored his second goal of the game, while Boeseneilers, Paulsen and Braylan Carlson accounted for the other goals.
Schweitzer finished with a three-point game, while Sell, Lokken, Paulsen, Boeseneilers and Sanders had two each.
“Braylan Carlson picked up his first career goal which is always fun to see,” Trickle said. “Jerome Dietzman, Rhett Schweitzer, and Ian Findlay brought us some much-needed energy through the game.”
The Hawks outshot Fairmont 47-21 with Woehrle stopping 18 shots to earn the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.