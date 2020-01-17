Trenton Veenendaal’s goal at the 6 minute, 37 second mark in the first overtime gave the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team a 5-4 win over River Falls Jan. 14.
Veenendaal’s goal was at even strength with the assists given to Jake Roussopoulos and Rinalds Ulmanis.
“River Falls is one of the best teams in our section and they play in one of the best conferences in the state so we knew they would be a battle-tested team,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle.
River Falls scored the lone goal in the first period on an even strength goal from Teddy Norman. B-W responded in the second period scoring three goals in less than three minutes. Davis Paulsen scored his first goal of the year with the assists to Wyatt Sundby and Josh Woodington. Zac Holme recorded the second goal off the assist from Jacob Sanders. Bazi Cook concluded the scoring barrage with his seventh goal of the year with the assists from Paulsen and Sam Sykora.
The Wildcats scored the next three goals, having the lead late in the third period, until Sykora scored at the 10:54 mark on the power play with the assists to Roussopoulos and Sundby.
“We’ve got a selfless, resilient bunch of guys that were able to battle back late in the game to tie it up and get us to overtime,” Trickle said. “We’ve been no stranger to overtime (this was B-W’s sixth of the year) and I thought our guys did a great job of getting pucks deep and taking the top off the defense. It was great to see the kids get rewarded for their effort.”
B-W (5-6-3 overall) peppered River Falls goalie Andrew Adermann with 42 shots, including 16 in the second period. He stopped 37 of them. Meanwhile, Zach Stevens stopped 28 Wildcat shots.
The Blackhawk power play kill was also outstanding as RF finished 1-for-6 on the power play.
