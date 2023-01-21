The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team earned another double overtime conference win, this time over Somerset 3-2 Jan. 10.
Ryan Boeseneilers scored the game winner at the 7 minute, 53 second mark with Brennen Sanders and Gavin Sell on the assists.
“Ryan tipped home the game-winner in the second overtime on a point shot from Brennen Sanders,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “Gavin Sell made a nice play to set everything up as well.”
Boeseneilers’ goal wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for Sanders, scoring the game-tying goal
with nine seconds left in the third period. Sell and Blake Lokken earned the assists.
The Spartans scored two goals in 72 seconds in the third period to take the 2-1 lead, with the second goal coming with 38 seconds left in the game.
“We were proud of the way the guys responded after giving up a lead late in the third period,” Trickle stated.
Jerome Dietzman scored B-W’s first goal at the 9:07 mark of the first period with Sell on the assist.
“We felt like we battled and controlled the play for most of the game, but we struggled to score a second goal after going up 1-0 in the first period,” Trickle continued.
The Hawks outshot Somerset 45-32 as both teams were a combined 0-for-5 on the power play.
Landon Veenendaal registered 30 shots to earn the win.
St. Paul Highland Park 3, B-W 0
Trickle explained he was happy with his team’s effort in the first and third periods against St. Paul Highland Park Jan. 14.
“They seemed to control the play in the second which allowed them to build a 2-0 lead which ended up being the difference,” Trickle continued. “We tried to battle back in the third but couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Charlie Eischens scored the last two goals for Highland Park, including a short-handed goal in the second period.
Both teams finished with 21 shots on goal. The Hawks finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
“It was a good hockey game with two quality teams they were just able to capitalize on two opportunities and we were not,” Trickle concluded. “St. Paul Highland Park/Central is a solid ‘A’ school in Minnesota so it was a good measuring stick to see where we are at about halfway through our schedule.”
The Hawks are now 4-0 in the conference and 8-4 overall.
