The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team have now won four straight games.
On Jan. 21, the Hawks survived a shootout against Regis/Altoona/McDonell, winning 7-5 thanks to three goals in the third period.
Davis Paulsen finished with a hat trick, including two goals in the third period. He also added an assist.
Jacob Sanders had two goals and an assist of his own. Accounting for the other Hawks goals were Bazl Cook and Jacob Anderson. Cook, Anderson, Trenton Veenendaal and Sam Sykora each finished with two assists. Blake Lokken, Riley Lancour and Max Buhr each had one.
Zach Stevens stopped 18 shots to earn the win. The Hawks outshout Regis/Altoona/McDonell 48-23. B-W finished 3-for-8 on the power play compared to Regis/Altoona/McDonell’s 2-for-5.
Baldwin-Woodville started the week with a 6-1 win over River Falls Jan. 19.
The Hawks erupted for four goals over a three-minute stretch in the third period to clinch the win.
Riley Lancour scored two goals. Trenton Veenendaal and Davis Paulsen each scored goals on the power play. Bazl Cook scored an even strength goal, while Sam Sykora scored a short-handed goal.
Veenendaal, Sykora and Blake Lokken each dished out two assists. Jacob and Brennan Sanders each had one.
Dominic Hite stopped 20 shots to earn the win.
The Hawks are now 10-8-1 overall.
Over the weekend, the seeding meeting was held. Baldwin-Woodville earned the No. 1 seed in a Division 2 sectional.
The Hawks will host No. 8 Viroqua 7 p.m., Feb. 4 in a first-round match. The winner will play No. 4 West Salem/No. 5 Bangor. The sectional semifinal is Feb. 9. The sectional final is 7 p.m., Feb. 12 at the United Civic Center.
The other half of the section is No. 2 Somerset/No. 7 River Falls and No. 3 Menomonie and No. 6 Black River Falls.
