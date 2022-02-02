Momentum is with the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team heading into the biggest week of the season.
The Blackhawks posted three comfortable wins last week, extending its winning streak to seven.
On the docket this week for B-W is Amery and Somerset, the two other contending teams for the Middle Border Conference title.
Somerset is 6-1-1 in the conference with 13 points. B-W is 6-1, while Amery is now 5-3.
The Hawks host Amery Feb. 1 and travel to Somerset Feb. 3.
“Both have great programs and we are looking forward to the challenge,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said.
B-W 7, Tomah/Sparta 1
The Hawks improved to 16-3 on the year thanks to an easy victory over Tomah/Sparta Jan. 29.
“The line of Sam Sykora, Gavin Sell and Trenton Veenendaal set the tone early and continued to create and capitalize on chances throughout the game,” Trickle explained. “That seemed to ignite some energy into our bench after a quick turnaround from the night before.”
The three combined for six goals and eight assists.
Sykora posted his first hat trick of the season scoring two goals in the first period as B-W raced out to a 4-0 lead. He also had two assists.
Sell scored twice, including the game’s first goal and one in the second period. He assisted on one goal.
Veenendaal scored B-W’s final goal in the third period on the power play. He assisted on three goals. Brennen Sanders scored the other goal, but also assisted on two others.
“We moved the puck well in the offensive zone which led to a number of different scoring opportunities throughout the game,” Trickle said. “We’ve really bought into sharing the puck the last three or four games which has taken our game to another level.”
B-W blitzed Tomah/Sparta goaltender Jake Berry with 44 shots. Dominic Hite stopped 22 shots, the fourth straight game he’s given up only one goal.
B-W 5, West Salem 1
The Hawks put the Jan. 28 game away by scoring three goals in the second period on 25 shots.
“This was our most complete game of the year along with the Superior game,” Trickle said. “We established our forecheck early which allowed us to play in West Salem’s zone for a majority of the game. We were efficient in the neutral zone and defensive zone as well.
“As a coaching staff, we were really pleased how we played in all three zones.”
Sam Sykora scored the game’s first goal at the 4 minute, 52 second mark of the first period with Trenton Veenendaal on the assist. Davis Paulsen then scored the first two goals in the second period with Sykora, Bazl Cook and Brennen Sanders on the assists. Cook concluded the scoring in the second with Max Buhr on the assist.
Cook then scored his 12thgoal of the season in the third with Blake Lokken and Paulsen on the assists.
“I thought Bazl Cook and Davis Paulsen both probably played their best games of the season,” Trickle said. “At times, they both took over the game in different ways. All of our defenseman were solid on the back end for us.”
The Blackhawks outshot West Salem 54-20. Both teams were shut out on the power play, West Salem went 0-for-3 and B-W went 0-for-4. Dominic Hite stopped 19 shots to earn the win.
“We held a Paint the Rink Pink Night in conjunction with the St. Croix Valley Fusion to support the Rhino’s Foundation which is dedicated to providing cash donations to families in western Wisconsin affected by cancer,” Trickle added. “We can’t say thank you enough to the local businesses and families for supporting this night and cause.”
B-W 6, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 1
Gavin Sell didn’t play in the team’s first 10 games due to an injury. Since his return Jan. 4, the freshman has made quite an impact on the Blackhawk lineup.
He registered a hat trick in the Jan. 25 victory against R/A/M and now has scored five goals in the team’s last two games.
Sell scored both of B-W’s goals in the second period with assists going to Sam Sykora, Trenton Veenendaal and Max Buhr. He clinched the hat trick with a power play goal in the third period with Rhett Schweitzer on that assist.
“We seemed to settle in after about halfway of the second period and controlled most of the play after that,” Trickle added. “Offensively, we were able to score off the rush which we’ve been working on recently so that was nice to see. Overall we were pleased with our performance.”
Sandwiched in between Sell’s goals was Sykora scoring on the power play with Buhr and Davis Paulsen earning the assists.
Buhr and Paulsen scored the other B-W goals, with both coming in the first period to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Earning other assists were Bazl Cook (two), Jake Omann and Brennen Sanders.
“Everyone that plays on our top two forward lines had at least one point which is always a positive,” Trickle said. “I thought our line of Rhett Schweitzer, Ryan Boeseneilers and Jerome Dietzman played well as well. They played quite a bit against RAM’s top line and held their own.”
Baldwin-Woodville outshot R/A/M 53-21, including 20-6 in the second period. The B-W penalty kill defense was outstanding again, as R/A/M was 0-for-4.
Dominic Hite was 98 seconds away from his fifth shutout of the season.
