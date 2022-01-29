When the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team have had to go to overtime this season, good things have happened.
The Blackhawks improved to 4-0 in overtime games this year as it defeated Northwest Icemen 5-4 in Barron Jan. 18.
Max Buhr’s goal 10 seconds into overtime was the game winner with Davis Paulsen and Bazl Cook on the assist.
All three had outstanding offensive nights as they combined to score all five goals and finished with eight assists.
Buhr and Cook finished with two goals and two assists each. Paulsen had one goal and four assists. Sam Sykora was the only other Hawk to earn a point as he assisted on Paulsen’s goal.
Cook’s two goals gave B-W a 2-0 lead midway through the second. Paulsen’s goal, which was shorthanded, increased the Baldwin-Woodville lead to 3-1.
“Our first two periods of the game were really strong,” explained B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We spent a large majority of the time playing in their zone. Their goaltender played really strong especially in the first two periods so you have to give him a ton of credit because he made a number of nice saves.
“Overall, we were really happy with the way we shared the puck in the offensive zone. We’ll continue to work on capitalizing on the opportunities that we had.”
Buhr’s first goal at the 14:58 mark of the third period gave the Hawks a 4-2 lead. The Icemen forced overtime including scoring the game tying goal with 31 seconds left. Gavin Gordon had a hat trick for the Icemen.
“We made a few critical errors that led to three out of their four goals,” Trickle said. “We’ll watch the video, learn from it, get better and then move on.”
B-W outshot the Icemen 51-23, including 20-4 in the second period. The Icemen also went 0-for-2 on the power play.
Dominic Hite stopped 19 shots to earn the win.
B-W 7, Winona Cotter 1
The Blackhawks put the Jan. 20 game against Winona Cotter away thanks to three first period goals.
Five different players scored goals for B-W headlined by Gavin Sell’s two goals. He also added an assist.
“We were able to get a number of different players playing time which is always valuable for the future of our program,” Trickle said. “It was also a positive to get a number of different players on the score sheet as well.”
Blake Lokken, Davis Paulsen, Sam Sykora, Brennen Sanders and Ryan Boeseneilers were the other Hawk players. Recording assists were Trenton Veenendaal (two), Lokken, Gavin Finstad, Cook, Garrett Nelson, Jake Omann and Rhett Schweitzer.
The Hawks again peppered the opponents goaltender, this time finishing with 44 shots compared to Cotter’s 12. And again, the penalty kill defense was outstanding, as Cotter finished 0-for-3.
Dominic Hite started and played only the first period, stopping all three shots. Brian Woehrle played the final two periods and stopped eight shots on nine attempts.
“I thought Brian Woehrle looked very calm and poised in his first varsity action in the net,” Trickle concluded. “Gavin Sell and Jake Omann both played very well as a freshmen. Brennen Sanders and Blake Lokken continue to be leaders for our defensive corps and both had strong games.”
Paulsen, Cook and Sykora are tied for team lead in goals with 10, while Veenendaal has the most assists with 16, followed by Sykora’s 15 and Cook’s 14.
After starting the year 2-2, the Hawks have won 11 of its last 12 games. They are 5-1 in the conference and 13-3 overall.
