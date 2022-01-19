The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey coaching staff was happy to earn the win against Somerset Jan. 11.
How they got to it was a different story.
The Blackhawks were up 6-1 at the end of the second period but withstood a furious Spartan rally to win 7-5.
“We seemed to get comfortable after building a five-goal lead after the second period,” stated B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We played poorly defensively in the third and didn’t manage pucks well.
“We’ll take a conference and section win however we can get them.”
Davis Paulsen earned a hat trick in the first two periods. He scored two even strength goals and a power play. Trenton Veenendaal, Blake Lokken and Gavin Sell accounted for the other B-W goals to earn the 6-1 lead.
“We did a good job of getting pucks to the net early in the game which allowed us to build a 3-0 lead after the first period,” Trickle said. “We were able to capitalize on a couple of great individual efforts in the second period to capitalize on a couple of more opportunities.
“Gavin Sell picked up his first career goal after missing the first half of the season with an injury that he sustained at the end of football season. Davis Paulsen continued his strong play of late.”
After Somerset cut the lead to 6-5, Rhett Schweitzer earned the insurance goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third period off assists from Bazl Cook and Gavin Finstad.
That assist was one of four Cook had on the day.
“We felt Bazl Cook had a strong game as well after returning from an injury that kept him out for about three weeks,” Trickle said.
Other Blackhawks earning points included Sam Sykora, Brennen Sanders and Max Buhr.
Dominic Hite stopped 32 shots to earn the win.
B-W 4, Superior 0
Hite stopped 28 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the year in the Jan. 14 game.
“This was our most complete effort of the season throughout our lineup,” Trickle said. “We did a great job clogging up the middle and not allowing shots to get to the net in the defensive zone which we felt would be a key heading into the game.”
The win was significant for Baldwin-Woodville as a program in more ways than one.
“Superior is the probably the most storied hockey program in the state of Wisconsin and coach Kalin always does an excellent job with their program,” Trickle continued. “Fifteen years ago, they were beating us by scores like 9-0, so I think it shows how much progress our youth and high school program has made in the last 15 years. As a coaching staff, it was a proud moment for us for a number of different reasons.”
Trenton Veenendall broke the scoreless tie, scoring on a power play at the 5 minute, 12 mark of the second period. Max Buhr and Sam Sykora earned the assists. Buhr made it 2-0 with nine seconds left in the second period on another power play goal. This time it was Sykora and Bazl Cook on the assists.
“We were able to capitalize on a power play opportunity and on a delayed penalty in the second period which seemed to ignite our bench,” Trickle said.
Jerome Dietzman made it 3-0 early in the third period off assists by Gavin Sell and Brennen Sanders. Sykora wrapped up the scoring off the assist by Davis Paulsen.
“Sam Sykora and Blake Lokken both probably played their best games of the season,” Trickle concluded. “Dominic Hite was rock solid for us in the net again.”
B-W is now 4-1 in conference and 11-3 overall.
