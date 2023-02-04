Davis Paulsen scored the game-winner at the 3:31 mark of overtime as the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5-4 in overtime Jan. 24.
The Hawks improved to 6-0 in overtime games this season.
Paulsen’s goal was unassisted and was the 50th shot of the night for B-W.
RAM had the game’s first two goals when the Hawks started its comeback. Brennen Sanders scored the first at the 10:34 mark of the second period with an unassisted goal. Less than two minutes later, Paulsen tied the game with assists from Blake Lokken and Gavin Sell. The Hawks finished with 23 shots on goal in that period.
Regis earned its second lead thanks to an even strength goal 92 seconds into the third period. The Hawks scored two goals within a 2:30 span thanks to Dawson Veenendaal and Sawyer Brunclik. Jake Omann, Ryan Boeseneilers, Rhett Schweitzer, and Paulsen had the assists.
Brunclik’s goal appeared to be the game winner before RAM tied the game with 90 seconds left on a power play.
RAM went 2-for-2 on the power play as B-W was 1-for-5. Landon Veenendaal stopped 18 shots to earn the win.
B-W 5, West Salem 1
The Hawks continued its offensive onslaught from the RAM game, as they finished with 66 shots on net, five of them lighting the lamp for the Jan. 27 win.
Braylan Carlson started the scoring with a first period power play goal. Brody Everts and Ian Findlay registered the assists. In the first period alone, B-W outshot the Panthers 29-1.
The second period saw Schweitzer and Boeseneilers score goals with Sanders, Schweitzer and Lokken on the assists.
The third period saw two more Hawks score goals courtesy of Sell and Omann. Paulsen, Schweitzer and Boeseneilers registered the assists.
B-W finished with 66 shots on goal comparted to West Salem’s 13. The Hawks were 1-or-7 on the power play as West Salem finished 0-for-3.
Brian Woehrle stopped 12 shots to earn the win.
Tomah/Sparta 4, B-W 1
Tomah/Sparta made B-W pay for its penalties, converting all three of its power play opportunities into goals to earn the Jan. 28 win.
Tomah/Sparta scored its first two goals within a 37-second span in the second period on a five-minute power play. It added its third in the third period. The final goal was an empty netter.
Lokken scored B-W’s lone goal at the 16-minute mark of the third period with Sell and Schweitzer on the assist. The Hawks went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Both teams finished with 26 shots on goal. Landon Veenendaal registered 22 shots in a losing effort.
Superior 6, B-W 1
Carson Gotelaere recorded a hat trick as the Spartans outshot B-W 47-17 to claim the Jan. 21 win.
“Superior moves the puck extremely well and they are creative which allows them to generate offensive zone chances at a high clip,” Trickle said. “We felt like we defended fairly well, but we made some mistakes and mental errors which ended up in the back of our net.”
The Hawks’ lone goal came in the third period as Brunclik scored on the power play from Ryan Boeseneilers and Schweitzer.
“Jerome Dietzman, Jake Omann, and Brennen Sanders were really solid on defense particularly Jerome who was playing out of position due to some illnesses and injuries,” Trickle said.
The Hawks are now 7-0 in the conference and 12-6 overall.
