The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team started its season with two overtime road wins, the last one being 4-3 over Cedarburg Nov. 26.
Blake Lokken scored the game winner, at the 7 minute, 11 second mark with Gavin Finstad and Davis Paulsen on the assists.
“The first and second period we did a really nice job of possessing the puck, putting pressure on their defenseman and spending a majority of the time in the offensive zone,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained. “That’s a credit to our players for their work ethic and buying into the game plan.”
Lokken’s overtime goal was his second on the game as his first came at the 7:11 mark of the first period. That was also on the power play with Finstad and Paulsen on the assists.
Paulsen scored the game’s first goal, also on the power play with Gavin Sell on the assist.
“It’s really important to be good on the special teams, so getting five power play goals on the weekend is definitely a positive,” Trickle continued.
Sell gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead in the second period on an even strength goal with Rhett Schweitzer and Brennen Sanders credited on the assists.
Cedarburg started its comeback, scoring with eight seconds left in the second period. They tallied two more in a 67-second span in the third, forcing overtime.
“That gave them the momentum and affected our play in the third period as well,” Trickle said. “We need to do a better job of coaching so our team can bounce back from those types of scenarios. There’s no doubt we’ll be better in those scenarios moving forward.”
B-W outshot Cedarburg 43-29, including 14-3 in the first period. Landon Veenendaal stopped 26 shots to earn the win in his first varsity start.
“He made some really nice saves in the third period and overtime to give us an opportunity to win the game,” Trickle concluded.
B-W 4, Homestead 3
Sell started the season for the Hawks on the right foot, scoring the game’s first goal and the last one Nov. 25. The last one came at the 27 second mark in the extra session.
“We thought our work ethic was extremely high throughout the game,” Trickle explained. “We didn’t always work smart, but that’ll get better throughout the year. We felt like our forecheck was efficient when we executed it.”
If there was a concern, it came in the third period as Homestead scored twice in a 10-second span, tying the game at three.
“We have to be better with the lead at any time but especially at the start of a period,” Trickle said.
Lokken and Paulsen accounted for the other Hawk goals. Finstad, Lokken, Paulsen, Sanders and Brian Woehrle were credited with the assists on the four goals.
Trickle praised his penalty kill as Homestead finished 0-for-3. Woehrle stopped 22 shots to earn the win.
“We were impressed with our young guys and their compete level,” Trickle concluded. “They’ll continue to get better as they get more experience, and we have a ton of confidence in them.”
