The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team kept its hopes alive for a conference title thanks to a 5-1 win over Amery Tuesday night.
The win was the Blackhawks' eighth straight win. They play at Somerset Thursday night. Both teams have one loss in the conference, but Somerset has an additional tie.
In other sports action:
The B-W boys basketball team rolled to a 77-46 win over Amery and the Fusion girls hockey team posted a 3-0 shutout over Eau Claire.
