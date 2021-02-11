The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team scored early and often against Viroqua in the first round of the WIAA Division 2, Sectional 3 playoffs Feb. 5.
The Hawks scored three goals in the first three minutes of the first period and tallied seven more to earn the 10-0 win.
“I thought we did some things really well and I think there’s a few things that we need to clean up,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “Most of our schematic issues were in the first period and we were able to address it after the period and get it corrected for the second and third period.”
Davis Paulsen added his second hat trick in the last five games. He chipped in with two assists for a five-point night.
Jacob Sanders scored two goals. Bazl Cook, Trenton Veenendaal, Max Buhr, Ryan Boeseneilers and Rhett Schweitzer all finished with one goal each.
Cook added three assists; Jacob Anderson and Max Buhr both had two. Blake Lokken, Jacob Sanders, Brennan Sanders and Rhett Schweitzer each had one.
“Our kids played hard and I thought we moved the puck well so we’re hoping that continues as we prepare for Regis/Altoona/McDonell,” Trickle continued.
The Hawks outshot Viroqua 63-8. Dominic Hite started in net for B-W and stopped six shots. Zach Stevens played the third period and stopped two shots.
“It’s always nice to get a number of players some playoff experience which will help us moving forward,” Trickle concluded.
Baldwin-Woodville (13-9-1) will host Regis/Altoona/McDonell in the second round of the playoffs 7 p.m., Feb. 9.
