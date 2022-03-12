The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team first trip to the State Tournament was done in by a 53-second span.
Fond du Lac Springs scored two goals in that span, increasing its lead from 2-1 to 4-1, which was the final in the Division 2 State Semifinals at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
“We made a couple of mistakes in the second period which ended up in the back of our net which is what happens when you make mistakes against good teams like Springs,” explained B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We had some opportunities in the second period of our own, but their goaltender made some nice saves.”
The 53-second span was in that decisive period. After Max Buhr scored B-W’s lone goal off the assist by Davis Paulsen, Gabe Braun made the score 3-1 with assists by Finn Buelow and Austin Westergaard. Fifty-three seconds later, Jonathan Karb scored the game’s final goal off an assist by Connor Schramm.
The Ledgers put the clamps down in the third period, only allowing two B-W shots on goal.
“Their fourth goal toward the end of the second period seemed to take the wind out of our sails,” Trickle added. “We struggled in the third period, but that’s also a credit to Springs for doing a great job on the forecheck and keeping us at bay.”
Fond du Lac scored 41 seconds into the game as Josh Austin scored with the assist by Jonathan Korb and Dayne Deanovich.
“Unfortunately, we hit a pipe on the first shot of the game, and they came down about 20-30 seconds later and buried a nice backhand goal,” Trickle said. “I thought we responded well and had the better of the play after about the first seven or so minutes of the first period and for a majority of the second period.”
The Ledgers outshot B-W 31-21. B-W goaltender Dominic Hite stopped 27 shots in a losing effort. The Hawks went 0-for-5 on the power play while Fond du Lac went 1-for-2.
Fond du Lac advanced to the State Championship game where it was defeated 4-3 by Rice Lake.
B-W ended its season with a 23-4-1 record.
“We are extremely proud of how this team came together this year,” Trickle concluded. “The group of seniors in Max Buhr, Bazl Cook, Dominic Hite, Landen Parrish, Sam Sykora, and Trenton Veenendaal deserve a ton of credit for the way they pulled the locker room together and lead us to our first state tournament appearance. It’s a decorated group in terms of individual awards and program records and they deserve it because they’re great people.
“Thanks to everyone that came down to Madison to support our program. The amount of red and black in the stands was great to see and we’re thankful for the opportunity to be down there and represent our communities and schools.”
