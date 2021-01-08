The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team had its toughest stretch of the season last week with three games in three days.
The week started out by playing Hayward for the second time in 18 days. Hayward got some redemption this time, defeating the Hawks 4-1 Dec. 28.
The Hurricanes outshot B-W 32-22, including 15-6 in the first period. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead, before Bazl Cook scored on the power play with the assist from Jacob Sanders. Hayward then scored the game’s final goal on an empty netter.
Zach Stevens stopped 28 shots in a losing effort.
Both teams struggled on the power play, as Hayward finished 1-for-5 and B-W went 1-for-4.
The following night, B-W went into the third period with a 2-1 lead over the Northwest Icemen, but gave up three goals in the third to fall 4-2.
The Hawks scored both of their goals within the first four minutes of the first period as Jacob Anderson scored first off the assist from Riley Lancour. Two minutes later, Davis Paulsen scored a short-handed goal.
Cale Cleveland scored two goals in the decisive third period for the Icemen, including the empty netter in the final minute to put the game away.
The Hawks again struggled on the power play, going 0-for-4. The Icemen finished 0-for-3. B-W outshot the Icemen 28-19. Zach Stevens stopped 15 shots in a losing effort.
The final game in the stretch came against the WSFLG Blizzard and the Hawks exploded offensively with the 13-0 win.
Eight different Hawks scored goals, led by Jacob Anderson’s hat trick. Bazl Cook, Sam Sykora and Riley Lancour each added two. Gavin Finstad, Davis Paulsen, Brennan Sanders and Max Buhr each scored one.
Sanders added three assists for a four-point night. Trenton Veenendaal had three assists as well. Blake Lokken, Paulsen, Lancour had two assists. Cook, Anderson, Sykora, Jacob Sanders, Buhr, Joe Cieslak and Joel Hurtis all finished with one assist.
B-W outshot the Blizzard 45-4, including 30-2 over the final two periods. Dominic Hite stopped all four shots to earn the shutout win.
While the Hawk power play struggled the first two nights, against the Blizzard they went 3-for-4.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 6-5 on the year. They host Somerset 7 p.m. Jan. 7. The Hawks beat the Spartans 2-1 Dec. 3.
