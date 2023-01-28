Seven different Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey players scored a goal as the Hawks recorded a 10-0 win over Northwest Icemen Jan. 17. 

“The Icemen are in a unique position because Spooner broke off from their program and restarted their own high school program,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “We were able to get a number of guys some playing time and experience which is always a positive. We shared the puck well which helped get a number of players on the scoresheet.” 

(0) comments

