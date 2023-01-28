Seven different Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey players scored a goal as the Hawks recorded a 10-0 win over Northwest Icemen Jan. 17.
“The Icemen are in a unique position because Spooner broke off from their program and restarted their own high school program,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “We were able to get a number of guys some playing time and experience which is always a positive. We shared the puck well which helped get a number of players on the scoresheet.”
Blake Lokken, Brennen Sanders, and Rhett Schweitzer tallied two goals each for Baldwin-Woodville, while Jerome Dietzman, Davis Paulsen, Sawyer Brunclik and Brody Everts tallied one each. It was Brunclik and Everts’ first career goals.
Five additional Hawks registered assists: Gavin Sell had four, Gavin Finstad had two, Dawson Veenendaal, Jake Omann and Braylan Carlson finished with one each.
The Hawks outshot the Icemen 44-12 with Brian Woehrle registering his first career shutout.
B-W 3, Hayward 2
In the first two periods of the Jan. 16 game against Hayward, the Hawks had a combined 14 shots. In the third period they had 22.
“We came out pretty flat and didn’t recover from that until the third period,” Trickle said. “I thought we played better in the third period. It was nice to get a conference win even though we weren’t at our best.”
Lokken scored the game winner in the third period with Dawson Veenendaal and Schweitzer on the assist.
The other two goals came from Dietzman with Gavin Finstad and Paulsen on the assists and Finstad on the power play with Sell on the assist.
“Gavin Finstad got us going in the third period with his power play goal,” Trickle added. “His family is originally from that area, so I know it was a big one for him.”
(0) comments
