Last week was a good opening week for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team.
On Dec. 4, the Blackhawks erupted for 15 goals, including seven in the third period to rout Medford 15-3.
“It was an up and down game for us,” explained coach Lucas Trickle. “We played well for stretches and struggled during some as well. In the third period, we felt like we got back to what we are good at and we’re hoping that continues against Hayward next week.”
Four Blackhawks scored two goals each – Bazl Cook, Trenton Veenendaal, Sam Sykora and Riley Lancour. Cook assisted on five goals, while Sykora dished out four.
Blake Lokken, Davis Paulsen, Jacob Sanders, Colin Campbell, Brennan Sanders, Joe Cieslak and Rhett Schweitzer tallied the other Blackhawk goals.
“It was great to see Colin Campbell, Blake Lokken, Rhett Schweitzer and Brennan Sanders pick up their first career varsity goals,” Trickle continued.
Zach Stevens stopped 15 Medford shots over the first two periods to earn the win. Dominic Hite played the third and gave up one goal. B-W outshot Medford 45-30.
The night before, the Blackhawks traveled to Somerset and left with an important conference and section win, 2-1.
B-W scored its two goals in the first period less than a minute apart courtesy of Austin Haney and Lancour.
Stevens stopped 17 Somerset shots to earn the win.
“We’ve had some really good games with Somerset the past few seasons and this one was no different,” Trickle explained. “We struggled to get much going offensively and turned the puck over way too much, but on the bright side I felt like we did a great job of limiting Somerset’s scoring chances as well.”
The Blackhawks outshot Somerset, 22-17.
B-W’s opening game was against perennial powerhouse Hudson Dec. 1. The Raiders blanked Baldwin-Woodville 10-0.
“Hudosn came to us Monday afternoon after a cancellation looking for a game,” Trickle said. “We didn’t have everything installed that we would have liked, but we felt we would learn more about our team playing Hudson than a regular practice.
“…The final score isn’t obviously we wanted, but I thought our kids battled hard and it helped us learn a lot about our team as a coaching staff.”
The Raiders outshout B-W 42-4. Stevens stopped 26 Hudson shots.
Baldwin-Woodville is at Hayward Dec. 10.
