Boys hockey land four players on conference team

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team landed four players on the Middle Border Conference team.
Forwards Zac Holme and Bazl Cook claimed first team spots. Holme, a senior, finished with 20 goals and 21 assists for the season, for a team-high 41 points, including three assists in the two playoff games.
Cook, a sophomore, had a team-high 23 assists and finished in second in points with 38. He had two goals and one assist during the playoffs.
Wyatt Sundby grabbed one of the defensemen spots for the first team. The senior had 14 goals and 19 assists on the season. He had one assist during the playoffs.
Senior defensemen Jake Roussopoulos was named honorable mention. He recorded four goals and 17 assists during the season, with two goals and an assist in the playoffs.
Amery was the conference champion with a perfect 8-0 record. As a result, it had seven players on the team, with six named to the first, highlighted by Player of the Year Jackson Henningsgard, who finished with 30 goals and 47 assists for the season.
The first team was also dominated by seniors, with them taking 10 of the 12 slots. Besides Cook, Somerset’s Kaleb Bents was the only non-senior.
Final Conference Standings
Amery 8-0
New Richmond 5-3
Baldwin-Woodville 4-4
Somerset 3-5
Regis-Altoona-McDonnell 0-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.