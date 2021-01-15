The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team hope this past week is the end of its losing ways.
The Blackhawks are now 1-5-1 in their last seven games after going winless in three games last week.
On Jan. 9, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston scored the game’s last five goals to earn the 5-1 win.
“This was our third game of the week and I thought it showed,” Hawks coach Lucas Trickle said. “It didn’t seem like we had the legs that we normally have after the first period.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells because they outplayed us and have a really nice team. It did give us an opportunity to figure out a few things that we need to work on to continue getting better.”
Davis Paulsen scored B-W’s lone goal in the first period off an assist from Trenton Veenendaal. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells outshot B-W 35-14.
Dominic Hite stopped 19 Reedsburg shots on 23 attempts. Zach Stevens gave up one goal on 12 shots.
Two days earlier, B-W played Somerset in another nail biter. This one went 67 minutes as both teams left the ice in a 2-2 tie.
“We battled the whole game and were able to tie it up late on a nice drive by Jacob Anderson and an equally impressive finish from Trenton Veenendaal,” Trickle said.
Anderson’s goal came with three minutes left in the third period. Bazl Cook scored B-W’s first goal less than two minutes into the first period with the assist from Sam Sykora.
The Hawks outshot Somerset 45-32 with Dominic Hite stopping 30 shots.
“Somerset’s goalie, Kaleb Bents is one of the best goaltenders in the state and I thought Dominic Hite was equally as impressive in our net,” Trickle said. The Hawks went 0-for-6 on the power play.
Trickle also praised Max Buhr, Cook, Davis Paulsen, Sykora, Blake Lokken and Brennen Sanders for playing over 30 minutes each.
“It was huge for us being down a handful of players,” Trickle continued.
The week started with a 5-0 loss to Amery Jan. 5.
“Our kids battled really hard and we were really proud of them,” Trickle explained.
The Hawks were down 1-0 heading into the third period when the Warriors erupted for four goals in a five-minute span.
“There was an unfortunate event that led to their second goal with about five minutes left and it seemed to take the wind out of our sails,” Trickle said. “We’ll never use it as an excuse, but we were missing seven players so our coaching staff was really proud of the players that stepped up and played more minutes or a larger role.”
Dominic Hite stopped 26 shots in a losing effort for the Hawks.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 6-7-1. It hosts Northwest Icemen 7 p.m., Jan. 14.
