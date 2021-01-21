Boys hockey gain some redemption in defeating Northwest Icemen

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team got back to .500 thanks to two victories last week.
On Jan. 15, the Hawks made the long drive to West Salem and left with a 3-1 victory.
“I thought the combination of a long bus ride and playing the night before showed in the first period,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “Our leaders did a nice job of getting the boys ready to go between the first and second period and it definitely showed.”
B-W scored all three goals in the second period. Jacob Sanders started the scoring with assists by Bazl Cook and Rhett Schweitzer at the 2 minute, 55 mark. Cook scored his 12th goal of the season nearly four minutes later unassisted. Sam Sykora ended the Blackhawk scoring with Trenton Veenendaal being credited for the assist.
Baldwin-Woodville outshot West Salem 27-14, including 12-1 in the third period. Zach Stevens stopped 13 shots to earn the win.
“It was a big section win for us against a scrappy West Salem team,” Trickle concluded.
The night before, the Hawks scored two goals in the first period, which was all it needed to defeat Northwest Icemen 2-1.
The Hawks scored those two goals in less than 30 seconds. Trenton Veenendaal scored with the assists to Jacob Sanders and Sam Sykora. Bazl Cook scored the game winner off the assists by Jacob Anderson and Davis Paulsen.
Dominic Hite stopped 22 Icemen shots to earn the win. Once again, B-W put more shots on the net than its opponent, this time by a 35-23 count.
“I thought we had multiple chances to build on that lead throughout the game, but their goaltender made a number of really nice saves,” Trickle said. “We had to kill off a few penalties at the end of the game to hang on. The Icemen play a tough, physical game and I thought we matched that and played with a ton of energy.”
The Icemen went 1-for-4 on the power play, as Baldwin-Woodville finished 0-for-4.
The week started out with a hard fought 3-2 loss to Amery Jan. 12.
The Hawks grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third period when Joe Cieslak scored off assists from Sam Sykora and Trenton Veenendaal at the 5 minute, 51 second mark.
Amery erased the deficit and took the lead in less than four minutes.
“Amery was able to capitalize twice on a couple of mistakes that we made in the middle part of the third period which ended up being the difference,” Trickle said. “We were able to take a look at some video and grow from our mistakes which should definitely help us moving forward.”
B-W outshot Amery 35-34, despite the Warriors finishing the first period with a 17-5 advantage. Dominic Hite stopped 31 shots in a losing effort.
Both teams struggled on the power play, as the Hawks finished 0-for-3 and Amery was 0-for-2.
Baldwin-Woodvile is now 8-8-1 on the year. They travel to Regis/Altoona/McDonell 7 p.m., Jan. 21.
