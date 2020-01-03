The Baldwin-Woodville boys ice hockey team traveled to Madison Dec. 27 and battled with the Madison Memorial Spartans to a 3-3 tie with a thrilling comeback.
The Blackhawks (2-4-2) entered the third period, trailing 1-0, but were able to knot the score 3:21 into the period when Rinalds Ulmanis scored an even strength goal off assists by Zac Holme and Trenton Veenendaal.
The Spartans (4-6-1) responded by scoring two goals over the next seven minutes to pull ahead 3-1 on an unassisted goal by Andrew Olson.
Then, in the final minute and a half of regulation, the Blackhawk trio of Bazl Cook, Jake Roussopoulos and Wyatt Sundby became an unstoppable force, producing two goals to send the game into overtime. Sundby scored both goals while Cook and Roussopoulos assisted on both. The first goal by the trio came on a power play at 15:53 and while the tying goal was even strength at 16:43.
“I thought we outplayed them for a majority of the second and third period,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “We showed a lot of effort and grit to score twice to tie it up in the final minute and seventeen seconds of the game.”
While Baldwin-Woodville outshot Madison Memorial 8-4 in overtime, neither team was able to find the back of the net again.
“We had some opportunities in overtime to end it, but their goalies played outstanding,” Trickle said.
Overall, the Blackhawks outshot the Spartans 56-29 and the Spartans were penalized nine times compared to six penalties against B-W. Among the penalties was a major checking from behind penalty against Roussopoulos in the first period and unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct penalties against both Cook and Madison Memorial's Sam Knight in the second period. The game's 15 penalties resulted in 49 combined minutes in the box.
Zach Stevens collected 26 saves for the Blackhawks while Wes Turner claimed 53 saves for the Spartans.
