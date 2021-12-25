The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team just finished playing five games in a nine-day stretch last week and posted a 4-1 record.
The most recent one was a 2-1 win over Antigo in double overtime Dec. 18.
Sam Sykora won it at the 4 minute, 36 second mark of the second extra session with the assist by Davis Paulsen.
“We controlled most of the overtime periods and were able to capitalize on a nice drop pass from Davis Paulsen that freed up Sam Sykora who beat its goalie clean on a one-on-one opportunity,” Trickle said. B-W outshot Antigo 44-34, including 7-0 in the extra sessions.
“I think you have to give a ton of credit to Antigo,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “They played the night before in Hayward and then took the two hour bus ride to our place with a smaller roster, but they have some nice players that played a lot of minutes.
“Our forecheck did a nice job of creating some turnovers, but we have to do a better job of getting pucks to the net and crashing the net when we do. We didn’t capitalize on a number of opportunities that would have allowed us to extend our lead.” The Hawks finished 0-for-5 on the power play.
Trenton Veenendaal scored B-W’s first goal 33 seconds into the game with Brennen Sanders and Bazl Cook on the assists. Garrett Husnick scored Antigo’s lone goal at the 15:24 mark of the third period.
Dominic Hite stopped 33 shots to earn the win.
The Hawks are now 6-2 overall.
B-W 7, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 0
Hite stopped 11 shots for the team’s first shutout win of the year Dec. 16. Meanwhile, B-W peppered RAM goalie Brecken Hagen with 48 shots.
“Our coaching staff felt like this was our most complete game in terms of effort up and down the lineup,” Trickle continued. “We competed for three periods which was good to see because we’ve been struggling to play a full game.”
Sykora scored the game’s first goal 36 seconds into the game on assists by Cook and Veenendaal.
“We started fast scoring on the second shift of the game which seemed to get the boys going and we were able to add a couple more in the first period,” Trickle added. “We felt like that set the tone and you have to give our kids credit because they continued to keep their foot on the gas despite the score.”
Jerome Dietzman and Cook tallied two goals, while Sanders and Ryan Boeseneilers recorded the other goals.
Veenendaal and Max Buhr posted three assists each, while Dietzman, Cook, Paulsen, Sykora Dylan Haney and Rhett Schweitzer each had an assist.
B-W 3, Hayward 2 (ot)
The Hawks won another overtime game Dec. 14 thanks to Cook’s goal at the 7:34 mark in the extra session with Sykora on the assist.
“Bazl Cook created a turnover in overtime and beat a very good goaltender clean on a breakaway,” Trickle said. “I thought it was a clean, competitive game and we were able to get one more bounce than Hayward did. It’s always good to pick up a Middle Border Conference win on the road.”
To say the game was a big of a struggle for the Hawks would be an understatement.
“Hayward definitely plays a different style than anyone else that we have played this year,” Trickle said. “They ran a neutral zone trap which we didn’t see on tape so it took us the better part of two periods to understand how to manage pucks and enter the zone.”
Veenendaal scored B-W’s first goal with less than 90 seconds left in the second period off assists by Sykora and Cook. Hayward grabbed the lead in the third at the 13:44 mark, but B-W tied the game less than two minutes later as Buhr scored unassisted.
Hite stopped 21 shots to earn the win.
