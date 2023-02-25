The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team faced Somerset for the second time in two weeks, the latest being the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Bound and determined not to avoid a replay of the previous game, the third-seeded Hawks scored on its first two shots of the game, fueling its 8-3 win.
“That helped everyone settle in,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “Somerset is always tough, and we had some really good battles this year and in past years, so we were obviously happy to come out on top.”
Blake Lokken scored the game’s first goal 68 seconds into the game with an assist from Davis Paulsen. Jake Omann gave B-W a 2-1 lead at the 4:10 mark of the period with assists from Paulsen and Ryan Boeseneilers.
Somerset tied the game at 2 before Paulsen struck for his first goal, with one second left in the first period. That gave B-W the lead for good.
“That gave us a big spark going into the locker room,” Trickle added.
The Hawks (15-10 overall) tallied two more goals in the second period. Paulsen added his second at 4:29 from assists by Majr Cook and Dawson Veenendaal. Brennen Sanders then tallied B-W’s lone power play goal with one second left in the second period thanks to a Gavin Sell assist.
B-W put the game on ice thanks to three third period goals all in less than a five-minute span. Boeseneilers scored the first thanks to a Sawyer Brunclik assist. Cook posted a goal at 14:28 thanks to Dawson Veenendaal’s second assist. Paulsen wrapped up the hat trick at 15:56 with Garrett Nelson on the assist.
The Hawks outshout Somerset 42-27 with Landon Veenendaal registering 24 saves for the win.
“He made some really big saves early in the third period when we needed him too,” Trickle said.
B-W travels to No. 2 seed Menomonie in the section semifinals Feb. 21.
“They took it to us earlier this year,” Trickle concluded. “They outworked us, and we didn’t play very well so we’re looking forward to another opportunity to extend our season.”
