Boys hockey clinch conference title

Blake Lokken in action during an earlier game. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team earned a share of the Middle Border Conference title thanks to a 6-1 win over Northwest Icemen Feb. 10. 

“We are really proud of our group and their back-to-back conference titles,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.