Boys hockey clinch conference title

The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team earned a share of the Middle Border Conference title thanks to a 6-1 win over Northwest Icemen Feb. 10.
“We are really proud of our group and their back-to-back conference titles,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said.
The Hawks put the game away early with four goals in the first period.
“We moved the puck really well in the first period which helped us jump out to an early lead,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “That allowed us to rest some guys and it also allowed us to get some other guys more playing time which is always a positive as you try to build towards the future.”
Brody Everts led the Hawks with two goals, while Davis Paulsen, Gavin Sell, Jake Omann and Chase Van Ranst tallied the other goals. It was Van Ranst’s first career goal.
“We had a number of freshmen and sophomores play extended minutes in the second and third period,” Trickle added.
Rhett Schweitzer posted four assists for B-W while Paulsen and Blake Lokken had two. Jerome Dietzman, Gavin Finstad and Dawson Veenendall finished with one each.
B-W outshot Northwest Icemen 45-20, including 23-5 in the first period. The Hawks also went 1-for-5 on the power play.
Landon Veenendall stopped eight shots in eight attempts to earn the win.
The Hawks finished the conference season 8-2 and the regular season 14-10 overall. B-W is the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 sectional and will host No. 6 Somerset 7 p.m. Thursday.
Paulsen, Lokken and Sell led the team with 12 goals each. Lokken and Paulsen tied for the most assists with 19 each.
Marshfield 3, B-W 1
Trickle saw a lot of positives even though the Tigers prevailed Feb. 9.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but we still feel like we dictated most of the play of the game,” he said. “You have to give credit to Marshfield as they capitalized on three opportunities in the second period, and we were only able to capitalize on one throughout the game despite outshooting them.”
The Hawks outshot Marshfield 38-19.
Brennen Sanders scored B-W’s lone goal with five seconds left in the second period on a power play. Paulsen and Sell earned the assist. The Hawks finished 1-for-6 on the power play.
Brian Woehrle stopped 16 saves in a losing effort.
B-W 2, Black River Falls 1
Sell scored both goals including the game winner at 1 minute, 32 seconds of the second period to clinch the Feb. 7 win.
“Black River Falls is the number one seed in our section, so we knew coming into the game that it was going to be a big challenge,” Trickle said.
Sell scored the tying goal with 15 seconds left in the first period, which Trickle felt was a game-turner.
“We were really proud of the way that our group battled especially after going down 1-0 in the first period,” Trickle said.
Baldwin-Woodville outshot Black River Falls 26-12 over the final two periods. Both teams finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
Landon Veenendall stopped 23 saves to earn the win.
