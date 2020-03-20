Boys Basketball lands three on all‑conference team 

The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team had three players on the Middle Border Conference all-conference team.
Senior Ross Roemhild nabbed a second-team selection. He averaged 9.2 points a game and pulled down three rebounds.
Senior Warick Weyer and junior Dylan Karau earned honorable mention selections. Weyer led the Blackhawks in scoring just under 12 points a game and finished with 4.9 reboudns a game. Karau averaged under nine points and 2.4 rebounds a game.
New Richmond and Prescott tied for first with a 13-1 record and dominated the team. The Tigers and Cardinals landed three players each on the first and second teams. They also shared conference player of the year – Joey Kidder for New Richmond and Parker Nielsen for Prescott – and coach of the year – Rick Montreal for New Richmond and Nick Johnson for Prescott.
The team was made up of 10 seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.
