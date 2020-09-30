Monday Afternoon Women
1. Paisley Cow 7 1
2. Westconsin Credit Union 4 4
3. Sidetrack Saloon 3 5
4. Cody Plumbing 2 6
High Scores: 189 Colleen Melvin, 188 Ellie Mousel,
173 Deb Clennon.
High Series: 493 Colleen Melvin, 464 Chris Lockwood,
424 Joan Ramberg.
Monday Men’s Early
1. Pedersen Tile 53 27
2. St. Croix Drywall 52 28
3. Parkside 49 31
4. Wilson Legion 48 32
5. Hammond Golf Club 32 48
6. Dan’s Auto Center 28 52
7. Peg’s Pleasant View 27 53
8. A Star 7 73
High Scores: 279 Arthur Schaller III, 246 Jon Masanz,
244 Chad Wang.
High Series: 663 Jon Masanz, 646 Arthur Schaller III,
605 Chad Wang.
Tuesday Night Bowling
1. Livin’ on a Spare 7.5 4.5
2. Cedar Corporation 6 6
3. Won Pin Wonders 5.5 6.5
4. Ballrack Jammers 5 7
High Scores: Men: 150 Scott Amacher, 123 Joey Anderson.
Women: 190 Traci Rudack, 173 Lori Graf,
165 Joan Ramberg.
High Series: Men: 4121 Scott Amacher, 358 Joey Anderson.
Women: 477 Traci Rudack, 442 Joan Ramberg,
414 Carrie Timmers.
Wednesday Women
1. FBB SV Office 10 2
2. Wernlund Welding 8 4
3. J & N Heating & Cooling 5 7
4. Strikers 5 7
5. Parts City Auto Parts 4 8
6. DMS Repair 4 8
High Scores: 188 Kristen VanNess, 179 Sue Knegendorf,
177 Kellie Rademaker.
High Series: 494 Kristen VanNess, 490 Marsha Shafer,
482 Dara Fermanich.
Wednesday Men
1. Strikers 11 1
2. Blackhawk Nutrients 10 2
3. Blackhawk Garage Doors 9 3
4. Baldwin Legion Post 240 7 5
5. Anderson Trucking 4 8
6. ABL Services 4 8
7. Prestige Lawn 2 10
8. Springborn Specialties 1 11
High Scores: 259 Randy Mewes, 257 Darren Krueger,
256 Tim Veenendall.
High Series: 686 Nick Veenendaal, 668 Tim Veenendall,
666 Darren Krueger.
Thursday Women
1. Team 3 10 2
2. Team 1 9 3
3. Team 2 5 7
4. BYE 0 0
High Scores: 167 Jill Peterson, 159 Rosie Kohler,
148 Ellie Mousel.
High Series: 435 Jill Peterson, 428 Rosie Kohler,
422 Ellie Mousel.
Thursday Men
1. Advanced Dairy LLC 20 4
2. State Farm Ins. 18 6
3. Leakers Place 18 6
4. Woodside Lounge 14 10
5. Strikers 12 12
6. El Paso Bar & Grill 10 14
7. Sneakers 4 20
8. VACANT 0 24
High Scores: 247 Dave Brandt, 244 Bo Brandt,
237 Sean Griffin.
High Series: 674 Sean Griffin, 655 Dave Brandt,
640 Tim Veenendall.
