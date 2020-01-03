The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team picked up a narrow 37-35 victory over Middle Border Conference rival Osceola Dec. 19, claiming wins in seven of 14 matches.
The Blackhawks opened with an 11-0 major decision victory by Bode LaGrander of Isaac Campeau in the 152 pound weight class.
Osceola responded with 10-4 victory by 11th-ranked Logan Johnson over Sam Crowley, but B-W was able to maintain the lead in the team points - especially after Max Ramberg (State Ranking Honorable Mention, 170 pounds) pinned Ryan Leidle in 1:45 and third-ranked Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds) pinned Noah French in just 31 seconds.
The Chieftains responded, however with back-to-back pins of their own to cut the Blackhawk lead to 16-15.
BW heavyweight Adam Malstrom (285 pounds) followed with 1:26 fall over Ty Graves, and Cole Braasch (106 pounds) posted a 4:49 fall over Mason Rud.
Osceola's Thomas Oswald (113 pounds) picked up an 8-2 victory over Tyler Fink, but it did little good for the Chieftains as they forfeited the next match. Another Osceola pin at 126 pounds cut BW's lead to 34-24 with three matches remaining.
That's when Blackhawk Jordan Bonte (ranked No. 5 in the state at 126 pounds) sealed the team victory by claiming an 8-4 decision over Drew Willeman (honorable mention in state rankings) in the 132-pound match.
Osceola won the last two matches by technical fall and injury default, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.