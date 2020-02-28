Jordan Bonte and Blaine Guthrie each claimed an individual WIAA Divison 2 Sectional Wrestling title in Osceola over the weekend, leading Baldwin-Woodville to a sixth-place team finish.
Guthrie (36-6) opened the tournament with a 12-7 decision over Northwestern’s Isaac Nichols (17-6) and followed with a 7-4 semifinal win over Bret Kostka (6-4) of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek. In the championship match at 182 pounds, he defeated Jacob Summers (39-9) of GET/M-M by a 5-1 score.
Bonte (30-5) began with an 11-2 major decision over Medford’s Eric Rehbein (27-14) and defeated Evan Wolfe (39-8) of West Salem/Bangor by a 7-1 decision. Things got a little closer in the 126-pound title match when he edged Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger (37-6) with a 4-2 decision.
Also qualifying for the state tournament with a third-place finish was 170-pounder Max Ramberg (36-7). Ramberg pinned Caden Weber (32-10) of Regis/Altoona in 1:33, and then was pinned in 3:51 by GET/M-M’s Hunter Andersen (36-11). Ramberg bounced back for a 3:59 fall over Ashland’s Eli Shue (26-16) to advance to the third-place match. There, he defeated Nathan Buchanan (32-8) of Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal by 7-2 decision. Andersen then claimed second place by rule over Ramberg.
Hunter Gartman (20-16, 138 pounds) saw his season come to a close with a 4th place sectional finish after defeating Medford’s Dane Higgins (35-8) by a score of 9-6 in the consolation semifinals. He lost in the quarterfinals to Charlie Stuhl (38-2) of Ellsworth and then in the third-place match to Mason Tylee (27-7) of Amery.
Cole Braasch (26-15, 106 pounds) and Mason Baribeau (8-24, 220 pounds) also competed at the sectional tournament.
Team Scores
Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 139, Ellsworth 87.5, Amery 61, Medford 58, Baldwin-Woodville 56, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 50.5, Bloomer/Colfax 50, Neillsville/Greenw./Loyal 48.5, Rice Lake 39, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 31,
Northwestern 23, Regis/Altoona 22, St. Croix Central 21, Ashland 19, Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 18, Somerset 18, Spooner/Webster 16, Abbotsford/Colby 14, Barron 10, Osceola 10, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 10, West Salem/Bangor 10, Black River Falls 7, Haywood/Northwood 0, Prescott 0
