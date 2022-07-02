Softball
St. Croix Central’s Faith Bonse was voted to the Middle Border Conference softball all-conference first team.
The sophomore was the lone Panther named to the first team.
Bonse was joined on the first team by Baldwin-Woodville’s Morgan Smetana, Brooke Klatt, Ryeah Oehlke and Trinity Mittl, Prescott’s Liz Rohl, Taylor Graf and Maddie Miller, Somerset’s Roxanne Ring and MyKenzie Leccia along with Altoona’s Rylee Spindler.
Smetana, Mittl, Ring and Leccia were all named to the first team last year.
Three other Panthers were selected including junior Grace Melstrom (second team) and junior Gracie Delander and sophomore Lucy Mansell (honorable mentions). Melstrom was an honorable mention selection in 2021.
Co-conference champions Baldwin-Woodville and Prescott led with seven and six selections respectively. Altoona and Somerset had five each.
Bonse and Martell were two of six sophomores selected along with three freshmen.
Rohl and Spindler were voted players of the year.
soccer
The St. Croix Central girls soccer team landed three players on the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
Senior Anna Sauer nabbed a first team selection, while sophomores Samantha Knoebel and Kendall Sundby were named to the second team.
Sauer was a second team selection last year, while Knoebel and Sundby earned their first selections.
Sauer was joined on the first team by Somerset’s Charlotte Eichten, Erin Huerta, Julia Rybacki and Megan Larse, Baldwin-Woodville’s Ella Schutz, Haley Jordt and Shayna Florez, Amery’s Ashley Benysek and Kylie Burch and Osceola’s Lauren Kremer.
Somerset, who was the conference champion, finished with the most selections with nine. B-W had six, while Amery joined the Panthers with three each.
Knoebel and Sundby were part of seven sophomores named to the team. Seniors led with 10, while there were six juniors.
Huerta was named player of the year, while Somerset’s Ryan Vang was coach of the year.
