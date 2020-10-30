Seven weeks ago, the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team season started.
And just like that, on Oct. 22, it was done.
Bloomer eliminated Baldwin-Woodville from the Division 2 regionals in a five-set thriller, 26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.
“My goal was for the team to show up, compete, and play like they can,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm explained. “We know Bloomer is a solid team that was at State last year for Division 2. They are a very consistent passing and serving team on tape. Our game plan was to force them out of system, and attack them at their weak spots so they couldn’t get their offense going.
“It was our best defensive night all season. We dug really good balls, protected our hitters, and passed really well. Which in turn helped get us points on offense. We fought every set, and played really good volleyball. Bloomer just had some runs where they took care of the ball better than we did, and they ended up taking the final set, 15-13.
Anna Jordt led the offense with 16 kills, followed by Jordyn Letter’s 13 and Kate Groskreutz’s nine. Brooke Klatt finished with 20 digs, Maddy Jensen recorded 11 and Brianna Hanson tallied 10. Angela Nilssen had 36 set assists, with Hannah Hermansen finishing with six. Groskreutz dished out six aces as Nilssen had three.
“After the game, I told the team that I was very proud of them and that this was the best volleyball they had played all season,” Kamm said. “We saw them come together as a team, and play with passion and energy. Hopefully, that loss will stay with them, and fuel their passion and drive for next season. We have a lot of talent in grades 9-12 and a talented eighth grade group coming up. “
B-W finished its season with a 7-7 record and will lose one senior, Shalayne Hop.
“I wasn’t even sure we would even make it halfway through the season, but I am so glad that we were able to finish it out,” Kamm continued. “Shalayne will be missed for many reasons. She is so passionate about volleyball, and we all greatly admire her for that. She was also a great teammate and leader on and off the court.”
Two days earlier, the Blackhawks hosted Stanley-Boyd in the first round and came out the victor in a five-setter, 25-18, 21-25, 30-28, 14-25, 15-13.
“To Stanley-Boyd’s credit, they had a tough drive over here, got here late, but they showed up to play,” Kamm continued. “It was a hard fought match on both sides, offensively and defensively. Anyone who watched the game, and has watched us previously this season will tell you it wasn’t the best night for us, but we were able to hang in there and get the win.
“That says a lot about the team this year. We have struggled in previous seasons closing out games, and we have gotten better at that. I think mentally and physically we are more confident in our abilities and ourselves. The one thing we need to work on is our consistency game to game.”
Groskreutz led the offense with nine kills, followed by Letter’s eight. Jordt had six. Brooke Klatt finished with 27 digs and Marney Roemhild had 14. Nilssen had 24 set assists.
