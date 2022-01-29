Competing against predominantly Minnesota schools, the Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team fared quite well at the East Ridge Ruckus Saturday.
The Blackhawks finish fourth at the 17-team invite with 141 points. Anoka won the meet with 216.5 points. Waconia took second with 185.5 and Apple Valley was third with 156. Ellsworth and Menomonie were the other Wisconsin schools.
Colton Hush was the top individual finisher for B-W as he took second at 113 pounds. Hush received two byes and won via a pin before losing in overtime to Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenbach in the final. It was Hush’s first loss of the year against 25 wins.
Moson Baribeau earned another second place finish at 285 pounds. He used three pins to advance to the finals before falling to Buffalo’s Riggs Tuchtenhagen via pin. Baribeau is now 14-7 on the season.
Max Ramberg lost 11-8 to Osseo’s Jacob Meissner in the semifinals at 195 pounds before rebounding to defeat Apple Valley’s Parker Muth in the third place match. Ramberg is now 26-3 overall.
Three wrestlers took fourth. Cole Braasch (21-8) at 120 pounds; Tyler Fink (23-6) at 132 pounds and Hunter Gartmann (21-10) at 145 pounds.
Austin Schmidt took fifth at 138 pounds. He is now 26-7 overall. Logan Gordon also took fifth at 152 pounds.
Drake Gartmann was one of three wrestlers who took sixth. Gartmann earned his at 106 pounds. The other two were Hunter Bonte (126 pounds) and Elliott Anderson (160 pounds).
B-W 43, SCC 30
The Blackhawks won eight of the 14 matches, five by pins to take the Jan. 20 win over its neighboring rival.
Max Ramberg pinned Nathan Stark in 64 seconds at 195 pounds. Hunter Bonte defeated Christopher Woehrman in 63 seconds at 126 pounds. Tyler Fink took care of Max Waters in 57 seconds at 132 pounds. Austin Schmidt needed even less time, 26 seconds, to defeat Brecken Ponath at 138 pounds. Moson Baribeau wrapped up the Blackhawks pins, winning over Landon Langer in 81 seconds at 285 pounds.
Other B-W wins include Drake Gartmann blanking Garrett DeLong 15-0 at 106 pounds. Colton Hush won by the same score over Maverick Kostrzak at 113 pounds.
The closest win came at 145 pounds as Hunter Gartman used a takedown with less than two seconds remaining to defeat David Olson 7-5.
