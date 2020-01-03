A fast start led to a 7-2 victory for the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks boys hockey team against the Monona Grove Silver Eagles Dec. 28 in Madison.
The Blackhawks (3-4-2) scored the first goal just over four minutes into the contest as Jake Roussopoulos took a Rinalds Ulmanis assist to the house. Bazl Cook added another B-W goal at the 10:48 mark and Trenton Veenendaal tickled the twine just 22 seconds later to give the Blackhawks a 3-0 advantage heading into the second period.
“Our guys came out flying and we were able to take control of the game early,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “It took us a little while to solve their goalie, but our guys did a nice job of executing the game plan and capitalizing on some opportunities as the game progressed.”
Monona Grove (3-3-1) took advantage of a power play early in the second period to get on the board, but the Blackhawks continued to build on their lead with goals by Josh Woodington and Riley Lancour.
The Silver Eagles scored again 5:32 into the third period - only to have Woodington and Veenendaal each notch their second goals of the game over the next eight minutes to end the scoring.
While Monona Grove spent 28 minutes in the penalty box on six infractions, the Blackhawks' only power play goal was its final goal by Veenendaal.
Jacob Sanders finished with three assists for the Blackhawks. Roussopoulos and Cooper Hedrick each had two assists. Also earning assists for B-W were Zac Holme, Sam Sykora, Braxton Schwartz and Joe Cieslak.
“We moved the puck well and were able to get a number of guys on the scoresheet,” Trickle said.
B-W's only major penalty came in the first period when Woodington was penalized for head contact. Monona Groves' Ethan Johnson was charged with two unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct penalties in the second period.
The Blackhawks outshot the Silver Eagles, 56-20, with Easton Lundus collecting 18 saves for the win.
