The 2022 Homecoming game for the Baldwin-Woodville football team was memorable.
It featured a school record.
It saw a rarity in high school football – two field goals.
It also saw the Blackhawks go into overtime against the reigning Division 3 runner-up, Rice Lake.
Oh yeah, it was topped off by a Baldwin-Woodville win, 33-26, Sept. 16.
“Friday night was one of the most exciting high school football games I have coached at B-W,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “These kids will remember that game for a long time.”
Masen Werner connected with Gavin Sell on a 25-yard touchdown in overtime for the only score. The Rice Lake drive in overtime ended with a Davis Paulsen interception in the end zone.
Werner set a school record with 289 yards passing on 20 completions for four touchdowns.
“This was our best game offensively in terms of tempo,” Keefer continued. “We started the game fast and I think it put Rice Lake on their heels. I think it also affected Rice Lake’s ability to substitute and we got them with 12 men on the field twice and forced a timeout on another occasion. We had a gritty effort and I thought our offensive line protected well for most of the game.”
This was Sell’s first game of the season and he made his impact known. He finished with seven receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s a difference maker and it was great to get him back in the lineup,” Keefer continued. “His ability to catch and run after the catch is special.”
Sell becomes the third different B-W receiver in four games this season to crack the 100-yard mark.
Colin Fritts added a 100-yard game of his own with 116 and a touchdown of his own. Werner’s final touchdown was a one-yard pass to Colton Hush.
The rest of the Blackhawk scoring came on two Paulsen field goals – 35 and 27 yards.
Rice Lake had a 26-16 lead with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter and didn’t score the rest of the game.
“Eli Coenen and Noah Sarauer played fantastic football games,” Keefer explained. “On the interior, we were able to rotate more guys in and out and I thought that helped us. Dylan Veenendall, Elijah Heimer, Isaac Grass, and Ben Peavey were tough up front.”
Coenen finished with 10 total tackles, while Sarauer added nine. Cal Smith chipped in with eight, while Logan Gordon posted seven. Heimer forced a fumble.
Rice Lake (2-1 conference, 4-1 overall) finished with 249 yards rushing led by Lucas Peters’ 120 yards. Easton Stone added two touchdowns. Matt Fern led the receivers with 81 yards and two touchdowns.
Baldwin-Woodville is now 2-1 and 3-1 as it travels to Osceola 7 p.m. Friday.
“Anytime you go to Osceola, you know it’s going to be tough, because every week is tough in the Middle Border Conference,” Keefer concluded.
