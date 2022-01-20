It's always an entertaining matchup when Baldwin-Woodville plays St. Croix Central in any sport and tonight (Jan. 20) that will happen twice.
Wrestling fans will be in Baldwin as the Blackhawks host the Panthers, while basketball fans will be in Hammond as the two teams play each other for the first time this year.
The wrestling matchup features two teams that are ranked in the latest Division 2 rankings as the Blackhawks are third and Central is 11th.
Nearly every one of the 14 matches will likely feature a wrestler that is ranked.
At 106 pounds, Central's Maverick Kostrzak is ranked eighth, while B-W's Drake Hartmann is 12th.
At 113 pounds, B-W's Colton Hush is first in the weight class.
At 120 pounds, B-W's Cole Braasch is sixth while Central's Teague Holzer is honorable mention.
At 126 pounds, B-W's Hunter Bonte is ninth.
At 132 pounds, B-W's Tyler Fink is ninth
No wrestler is ranked at 138 pounds.
At 145 pounds, St. Croix Central's David Olson is 10th.
At 152 pounds, St. Croix Central's Noah Nusbaum is 10th
At 160 pounds, Central's Owen Wasley is third.
At 170 pounds, Central's Devin Wasley is first.
At 182 pounds, Central's Parker Shackleton is 11th.
At 195 pounds, B-W's Max Ramberg is fifth.
At 220 pounds, Central's Jacob Berends is 11th.
At 285 pounds, B-W's Moson Baribeau is receiving honorable mention votes.
In the girls basketball matchup, the Blackhawks are 4-2 in conference and 11-4 overall. Central is 0-7 in the conference and 2-12 overall.
B-W is going for its seventh straight win in the matchup. The last Central win was during the 2017-18 season.
