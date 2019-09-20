Blackhawks volleyball season starting off strong

The Blackhawk Volleyball Varsity team has had a good start to the season. We started off the season with our Onalaska tournament taking first in the bronze bracket. The first day was full of competition against Richland Center, Onalaska, Iowa Grant, Westby, and Cumberland. Even though we didn’t come out with a win in any of the matches, we held each team to our full potential in making it a close and competitive game with boat loads of energy. The second day was a fresh start to really push ourselves and try new things. We competed against Sparta, Mineral Point, Boscobel, Cumberland, and Northwestern ending the weekend with an overall record of 4-6.
Our C-team girls played in their first tournament at New Richmond.
Our first home match was a quad against Spring Valley, Clear Lake, and Prescott. We started off with a sweep against Spring Valley ending it in two sets. Next, we competed with Clear Lake and played our best losing in the first set but then keeping them on their toes in the second though we lost. We ended the night against Prescott keeping it interesting and close; however, we weren’t able to secure the win. From this quad, we had many takeaways to improve on during practices to help prepare us for future matches.
The JV team played a home quad against Spring Valley, Clear Lake, and Prescott as their first matches of the season together. The Blackhawks came out strong against Spring Valley, winning the match 2-0 before falling to a strong Clear Lake team. Finally, the Blackhawks faced a competitive Prescott team and played them point for point before falling in 2 sets with scores of 23-25 and 26-27. The level of play is off on the right foot for this hard-working, athletic group of girls.
The C-team girls took third overall in the St. Croix Falls tournament against six competitive teams.
Our first duel was away against the Menomonie Mustangs. We had all three teams show up and dominate the competition. Both our C-team and JV won their matches in two sets. Our Varsity came with intensity and won the first two sets, losing the third, and ending with and overall win against the Menomonie Mustangs.
The varsity also saw great competition this past weekend at the Hudson Invite. The Blackhawks earned a 3rd place finish out of 8 teams. They lost to Bloomer in the first round but took out Menomonie and Somerset to then take on Superior in a battle for 3rd or 4th. The weekend was a real team effort with everyone chipping in points to seal the third place finish. In a few games, the Blackhawks showed some real resiliency as they had to come from behind and fight for each point to get the win.
Overall, our season is off to a great start. Our first conference game will be away against the Amery Warriors on Tuesday, September 19. Our C-team girls will be playing at 4:30, JV at 5:45, and finishing off the night will be the Varsity at 7. Varsity looks to improve their 9-9 record.
