The highlight for the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team Oct. 12 didn’t come in its gymnasium as the Blackhawks swept Prescott.
No, it came in Osceola as the Chieftains gave the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball program the nicest gift one team could give another.
Osceola swept St. Croix Central handing the Panthers a rare Middle Border Conference loss. With B-W defeating Prescott, it meant the Blackhawks and St. Croix Central finished the conference season 6-1 and splitting the conference title.
“It was also a nice bonus that we found out we were co-conference champions after the game finished, and the gym erupted in cheers when it was announced,” B-W coach Shannon Kamm said.
Against the Cardinals, B-W won 25-22, 25-14, 25-21. Brianna Hanson led the offense with 13 kills, followed by Anna Jordt’s 10. Kate Groskreutz and Jordyn Letter finished with eight each.
Hanson posted a team-high three aces, while Groskreutz chipped in with two. Jordt recorded the most blocks with three as Letter and Maddy Jensen each had two each.
Hanson also posted the most digs with 13, followed by Brooke Klatt with 10. Angela Nilssen dished out 39 set assists.
“It was a very good night to get a win for our last conference match,” Kamm said. “We were very balanced offensively and defensively against Prescott.”
The match was Senior Night for Klatt, Nilssen, Hanson, Groskreutz, Jensen and Jordt.
“Senior Night is always emotional, and you can’t guarantee how the Seniors will respond,” Kamm said. “This is the largest group of seniors we have had, and I was so happy that their last regular season game was a win. They’ve all worked hard, and they have improved so much since the freshman year as individuals and as a team.
B-W finished the regular season 24-11.
PLAYOFFS
Baldwin-Woodville earned the second seed in the WIAA Division 2 sectional. The Blackhawks played No. 15 seed Spooner in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 19.
If the Blackhawks win, they would host the winner of No. 7 Ashland/No. 10 Rice Lake in the second round Thursday, Oct. 21. If B-W wins that game, it would play in the regional final Saturday, Oct. 23. The other teams in that half of the bracket are No. 3 Somerset, No. 6 Barron, No. 11 Amery and No. 14 Hayward.
If Baldwin-Woodville survives the regional final, No. 1 seed St. Croix Central is the team to watch in the top half of the bracket. The two teams could meet again in the sectional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 28.
The regional final is Saturday, Oct. 30, in Altoona. The WIAA State Volleyball Tournament is Nov. 4-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
“We played Spooner earlier this season in a tournament, and won,” Kamm said. “But, like I tell the girls all teams are starting 0-0, and you have to bring your best every game. We have a lot of things going for us offensively and defensively, but we need to bring our best play and execute our game plan. This is an exciting time of year, and we plan to show a lot of teams how far we can go.”
