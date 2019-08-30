Baldwin-Woodville's football team will have another shot to beat a tough opponent this Friday when it hits the road to take on Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau.
The Blackhawks are coming off a tough loss to perennial power Edgar in which they gave up three defensive touchdowns to a team led by legendary coach Jerry Sinz. Sinz is owner of the second most wins by any coach in the state's history. Last Friday's win brought his career mark to 420 career victories.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, coached by Jon Steffenhagen, is riding high after defeating West Salem, 14-6, on the road. The Red Hawks defense intercepted West Salem quarterback Justin Barning twice and held the Panthers to fewer than 170 yards of total offense for the game. Most of those yards came on the ground.
One area where West Salem found success against the Red Hawks was in the punt return game where the Panthers averaged more than 30 yards per return on six punt returns.
G-E-T plays in the South Central Conference this season. Last season the Red Hawks were members of the Coulee Conference where they finished second to Westby with a 4-1 record and went 6-4 overall.
6-1, 225-pound running back, and linebacker Bryce Burns is back for his senior season after earning all-conference honors at both positions last year. Last week he put together a 66-yard touchdown run to tie the game in the second quarter, breaking tackles and brutally stiff arming defenders to make it happen. He racked up 144 yards on 14 carries in the game.
Also back is 6-3, 245-pound junior offensive lineman Trevor Daffinson who made also made the all-conference first team last season.
Senior defensive lineman Trent Harshman (6-0, 210 lbs.) was a second-team all-conference player a year ago - as was junior Sawyer Schmidt (6-3, 190 lbs) at linebacker. This season, Schmidt takes the field as a quarterback and safety.
Another player to watch is Luke Vance (6-0, 170 lbs), who broke free for the game-winning 60-yard touchdown run last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.