The Middle Border Conference Champion Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks football team earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and will host seventh seeded Black River Falls Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Level 1 play.
Coming off one of its most explosive performances of the year on both sides of the ball, the Blackhawks (7-2) are riding a three-game winning streak. Black River Falls (5-4) is riding a five- game winning streak after losing its first four games of the season. Its latest victory came in the form of a 34-0 shutout of Wisconsin Dells (2-7).
The Tigers finished third in the South Central Conference and are led by quarterback Elliot Bird, who has completed 115 passes for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He has been intercepted seven times, however. Bird also leads the team's ground attack, carrying the ball 119 times for 741 yards and five touchdowns with just one fumble.
BW quarterback Ross Roemhild has passed for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions and has run for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns. He, however, has much more support in the ground game with Isaiah Randall running for more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns and Jake Lindquist posting more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Where the Tigers are able to spread the field is bit is the fact that Bird has four solid receivers in Mike Roou, Chase Yeager, Evan Voss and Black Williams. Each average more than 13 yards per reception and has at least 19 total receptions. Roou has more than 600 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns this season.
Zach Nilssen and Brent Paulson lead BW's receiving core, along with Austin Hanson. Each are averaging more than 13 yards per catch and have at least 11 receptions this season.
Leading the Tiger defense is Jake Zukowksi who has 14 tackles for losses and two sacks this season. He's also forced one fumble. The Black River Falls pass defense is also very strong, with 11 interceptions this season, led by Roou with four.
BW defender Thomas Albrightson has been known to find his way into the backfield, with eight tackles for losses this year. Meanwhile, Sam Crowley has six tackles for loss, forced three fumbles and recovered one fumble. Jake Lindquist has recovered three fumbles, forced one and has three tackles for losses. Warick Weyer has two interceptions.
The winner will move on to Level 2 to face either Wrightstown or Little Chute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.