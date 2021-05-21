Blackhawks tied for first

The Blackhawks kept up the busy schedule, playing 6 games again this past week. On Friday, 5/7 they beat New Richmond 3-2 in a big conference matchup. Cal Smith faced off against New Richmond’s Charlie Thibodeau and both pitched outstanding. Cal went 6 2/3’s innings allowing only 2 runs on 6 hits and 7 strikeouts. Cal also singled in the bottom of the 3rd to knock 2 runs in. Sam Crowley led the Blackhawks by going 2 for 3 and Tanner Holldorf got the save in the 7th to preserve the win.
On Saturday the Blackhawks played a tournament in Cochrane/Fountain City. They got off to a bad start in the 1st by giving up 7 runs but fought back to regain the lead only to lose in the end 14-10. Sean Van Someren pitched 3 shut down innings allowing only 3 hits to aid with the comeback and Sam Crowley, Blaine Guthrie, Cal Smith, and Ty Fink all had multiple hits in the game.
Later that day they played CFC and won 13-0. Sam Hush pitched the complete game allowing no runs on 4?hits and struck out 6. The Blackhawks had many players with multiple hits, 14 total and we’re lead by Trenton Veenendaal who went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s. Blaine Guthrie went 2-4 with 1 of the hits a Home run and added 4 RBI’s.
On Tuesday BW traveled to SCC and lost in the bottom of the 7th 8-9. Too many errors, strike outs, and a couple walks in the end of the game were our downfall. Tate Davis was the only Blackhawk with multiple hits and the pitching was handled by a combo of Logan Fedie and Cal smith, who combined only gave up 3 earned runs.
On Thursday BW lost to Menomonie 9-3 at home. The Blackhawks used 5 pitchers to get through the game after starting pitcher Tate Davis had to exit early in the 1st. Coach Haney said that with having a conference game to play the next day against Somerset and pitch count restrictions, the short outing left us scrambling for available options. Mason Werner really helped by pitching 4 strong innings giving up only 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 6. Tanner Holdorf drove in 1 run while Cal Smith drove in the other 2.
In Somerset Friday the Blackhawks got back on track and won 7-2. Sam Hush pitched a complete game, allowing only 2 runs on 9 hits, no walks and struck out 6. Coach Haney said that was really key for us for Sam to go the distance so that we could rest some arms for the 3 games we have Monday and Tuesday. He really pitched well.
At the plate, Sam Crowley had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s, Blaine Guthrie had 2 hits with one RBI and Mason Wener and Trenton Veenendaal each added a hit and an RBI.
The Blackhawks are tied for first place in the conference at 4-1 and are 7-5 overall.
