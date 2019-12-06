The Baldwin-Woodville boys' ice hockey season get underway Nov. 26 when the Blackhawks hosted Marshfield for a 5-5 tie game.
After falling behind 2-1 in the first period, the Blackhawks rallied to score three second period goals to knot the score at 4-4. Both teams added a goal in the third period and neither were able to score in overtime.
Despite trailing at the end of the first period, B-W actually led for about seven minutes after Josh Woodington opened the scoring with an even strength goal just 32 seconds into the game.
Thirty-six seconds into the second period Woodington did it again to tie the game at 2-2. Bazl Cook reclaimed the Blackhawk lead at the 1:15 mark of the second period with another even strength goal. But the lead was short-lived as Marshfield scored back-to-back goals at 2:35 and 10:06. Cook then answered with an unassisted power play goal at 13:07 to even the score at 4-4.
Marshfield took the lead again 5:05 into the third period only to have B-W's Max Buhr score three minutes later for the game's final goal.
Baldwin-Woodville held a 36-34 shot advantage during regulation play while Marshfield outshot the Blackhawks 6-5 in the overtime period.
Cook finished with three total points, picking up an assist to go with his two goals. Rinalds Ulmanis added two assists. Earning one assist each were Zac Holme, Sam Sykora, Wyatt Sundby, Buhr and Joe Cieslak.
Jacob Anderson saved 35 of 40 shots faced in the Blackhawk goal.
