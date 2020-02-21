Baldwin-Woodville's boys ice hockey team wrapped up its 2019-20 regular season Feb. 15 with a 5-5 tie against Henry Sibley in Baldwin.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first two periods, the Blackhawks (12-8-4) made a furious third period rally to send the game into overtime.
“We didn’t get many bounces to go our way early in the game and made some mental mistakes that we don’t normally make which led to a 3-0 deficit heading into the third period,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle.
Rinalds Ulmanis started the late run with a goal 1:11 into the third period. Two minutes later, Wyatt Sundby added a power play goal.
Henry Sibley (5-19-1) pushed its lead back out to two goals at the five minute mark, but Zac Holme utilized another power play to cut the deficit to 4-3.
Just before the 13-minute mark Henry Sibley appeared to be in a good position as its fifth different player scored a goal to extend its lead to 5-3, but the Blackhawks kept pushing.
Sundby scored his second power play goal of the game at 14:33, and Holme scored his second power play goal with just 41 seconds remaining to knot the score for the first time.
Baldwin-Woodville outshot Henry Sibley, 7-4, in overtime, but both goalkeepers held firm.
Twelve penalties were called in the contest with nine going against Henry Sibley. Overall, the Blackhawks fired off 51 shots to Henry Sibley's 33 and capitalized on four of nine power plays.
Holme and Sundby each finished with two goals and one assist. Ulmanis had one goal and one assist. Also earning assists for the Blackhawks were Bazl Cook (two), Jake Roussopoulos (two), Trenton Veenendaal and Sam Sykora.
“We were able to battle back and tie it up late in the game which I think says a lot about our team,” Trickle said. “We’ll grow and learn from this game heading into the playoffs.”
Easton Lindus finished with 28 saves.
