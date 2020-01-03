The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team placed fourth of 27 teams at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational Dec. 14, finishing behind fifth-ranked (Divison 2) Ellsworth, sixth-ranked (Division 3) St. Croix Falls and 11th-ranked (Division 2) Medford.
Jordan Bonte (10-1) was the team's top finisher, placing second in the 126-pound bracket. Bonte earned a 5-2 decision over Ellsworth's Jack Voelker (7-3) in the quarterfinals and topped River Halopka (6-2) of Abbostsford/Colby in the semifinal by a score of 8-3. He suffered his first loss of the season in the championship match when he was pinned by top-ranked and undefeated junior Blaine Brenner (9-0) of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
Blaine Guthrie (8-2, 182 pounds) was a third-place finisher, opening with a 17-4 major decision over Ellsworth's Mike Hines (5-5) and following with a 1:00 quarterfinal pin against Spring Valley/Elmwood's Paul Schwebach (6-4). He was pinned by Medford Area's Clay Bowe (10-2) in the second period of the semifinal match and finished with a 13-2 major decision over Kees Hoogland (8-3) of Phillips.
Tyler Fink (7-3, 113 pounds) placed fourth after opening with a 4-0 decision over Blair-Taylor's Colton Lejcher (3-3) and a 7-4 decision over Cameron's Remington Ladd (9-2).
Sam Crowley (8-2, 160 pounds) earned a fifth-place finish after pinning Pittsville's Avery Myers (6-5) in 1:48 and earning major decisions over Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Preston Potaczek (5-3) and Blair-Taylor's Noah Shepherd (4-2).
Max Ramberg (9-1, 170 pounds) was also fifth. His wins included a 4:59 fall over Bradon Vicente (6-2) of Abbotsford/Colby and a 1:17 pinning of Matthew Betker (6-3) of Blair-Taylor.
Cole Braasch (5-5, 106) claimed sixth place with a 2-2 tournament record while Hunter Bonte (7-3) did the same at 120 pounds. Hunter Bonte's victories came in the form of a 7-0 decision over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gage Ludovic (5-3) and a medical forfeit over Ellsworth's Cole Nelson (6-4). Bode LaGrander (6-4) finished sixth at 152 pounds, topping Phillips' Garret Deleasky (6-6) by a 9-6 decision in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Hunter Gartmann (6-5, 138 pounds) topped Ellsworth's Braden Matzek (8-2) by a 9-4 decision in the first match of the championship bracket, earning him an eighth-place finish.
Logan Gordan (3-8) also placed eighth at 145 pounds, thanks in part to a disqualification of Cochraine-Fountain City's Zach Foley (6-3).
Hayden Langer (3-2, 106 pounds) finished in 10th place. Adam Malstrom (2-8, 285 pounds) and Austin Schmidt (2-2, 120 pounds) placed 11th. Kyle Marty (2-3, 126 pounds) wrapped up 12th place. Jacob Maurer (1-8, 195 pounds) claimed 14th place. Mason Baribeau (1-9, 220 pounds) was 15th. Walker Langer (2-5, 132 pounds) took16th after forfeiting his final three matches.
Team Scores
Ellsworth 407, St. Croix Falls 365, Medford Area 347, Baldwin-Woodville 340.5, Phillips 281, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 232, Arrowhead 229.5, New Richmond 221.5, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 196, Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards 195, Abbotsford/Colby 183, Bloomer/Colfax 158, Prescott 150, Superior 147, Blair-Taylor 140.5, Eau Claire Memorial 140, Auburndale 135.5, Rice Lake 131.5, Chippewa Falls 125, Whitehall 123, Ladysmith 120, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 115, Cameron 107.5, Spring Valley/Elmwood 106, Eau Claire North 98, Pittsville 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
