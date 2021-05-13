Blackhawks Softball starting strong

Osceola
The Hawks opened their 2021 season at Millpond Park on vs the Osceola Chieftains. The Hawks jumped on the Chieftains early and often. They scored five runs in the 1st inning and it started with Brooke Klatt leading off with a single. Morgan Smetana followed with a single of her own, putting runners and 1st and second. Klatt would come around to score on a base hit to center by Ty Mittl. Jordyn Letter and Trinity Mittl would then each single brining around two more runs. After senior Ashley Furrer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and a miscue on Osceola’s defense, the Hawks put the fifth run on the board.
After a quiet 2nd inning, the Hawks again jumped on the Chieftains in the 3rd and 4th innings scoring four runs in each. The Hawks hit three doubles in the 3rd, the Mittl sisters and Furrer each recorded the extra-base hit. Freshman Marin Nygaard also contributed with a sacrifice bunt that brought a couple runners home after an errant throw. In the 4th, after a couple walks and a hit that loaded the bases, Letter stepped to the plate and highlighted the inning with a grand slam home run over the left center field fence.
Morgan Smetana started in the circle and pitched five scoreless innings giving up only one hit, which was an infield hit. Ty Mittl led the Hawks with three hits with Letter and Trinity Mittl two each.
Onalaska
The Hawks traveled to Bloomer to play in their annual tournament. Also competing in the four-team tourney was host Bloomer, Onalaska and Menomonie. The Hawks played the Hilltoppers of Onalaska in the first game. Onalaska jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after the Hawks committed a couple errors early in the field but were able to also make a couple plays that prevented the Hilltoppers from getting any more across the plate. The Hawks would quickly answer in their half of the 1st. Brooke Klatt led off the inning with a walk and advanced to 3rd on a Morgan Smetana double to right. Klatt would then score on a sacrifice fly to right by junior Kate Groskreutz. Smetana would later score when Jordy Letter ripped a triple down the 3rd base line. The Hawks would continue the hot hitting scoring runs in the next four innings. Klatt scored three runs, had thre rbi’s and collected two hits including a double. Smetana led the team with three hits with Letter, Ashley Furrer and fellow senior Morgan Hable with two hits. Groskreutz also added two rbi’s.
Morgan Smetana pitched four innings giving up 0 earned runs, 0 hits, 2 walks and striking out 5. Groskreutz pitched the 5th giving up 0 runs.
Bloomer
The Hawks met up with host Bloomer in the Championship game. The Hawks stayed hot at the plate scoring two runs in the 1st. They added two more runs in the second when sophomore Marney Roemhild hit a two run homer over the left field fence. BW would tack on six more runs ending the game in six innings. Leading the Hawks at the plate were Morgan Hable and Jordyn Letter who went a combined 7 for 7. Letter and Roemild had 3 rbi’s each. Brooke Klatt, Trinity Mittl and Roemhild had two hits each. In the circle, Morgan Smetana pitched another gem pitching a no-hitter. Smetana struck out nine while walking two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.